Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Mensah nets fifth league goal to help Skenderbeu draw in Albania

Alfred Mensah in action for his club

Alfred Mensah scored his fifth league goal of the season in Albania on Saturday, 9 January 2021 as Skenderbeu earned a 2-2 draw at Kastrioti Krujë.



The 21-year-old found the back of the net in the 65th minute to draw his side level at the Stadium Kamza.



Kastrioti had taken the lead in the Silvester Shkalla on 28 minutes.



Kosta Vangjeli gave Skënderbeu the lead after 84 minutes and were cruising for a win.



But Xhuljo Mehmeti levelled for Kastrioti Krujë in injury time.