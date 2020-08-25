Sports News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Alfred Kotey to be buried Saturday

Former world boxing champion, Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey's funeral will be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena

Ex president Jerry John Rawlings will be joined by other sports aficionado to mourn former world boxing champion, Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, whose funeral rites have been scheduled for the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena) at 12:30 noon on Saturday.



Mr Derek Kotey, eldest son of the boxer told the Times Sports yesterday the final funeral rites will be held at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra and Bronx, New York, USA on Saturday where his mortal remains will be buried.



According to Mr Kotey, former President Rawlings will join mourners to pay their last respect to the ex world title holder.



Also expected to be in attendance will be the former Minister for Youth and Sports, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte, Nii Adote Otinto Sempe Mantse, Ashalaja Mantse Nii Akwandoh IV.



Business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the Yiroba Chief of Accra and Kasoa Yiroba Chief will also mourn with the family.



Kotey, 52, who died on Tuesday, June 30 in the United States, left behind a widow, Evelyn Kotey and four children – Derrick, Darius, Darling and Deborah and eight siblings.



Mr Kotey said there would be no wake-keeping, adding that the funeral would be held concurrently in Accra by the family and the Gadangme Council of New York and Trinity Presbyterian Church, New York.



He expressed appreciation the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Managing Director of the Trust Sports Emporium, Kwabena Amponsah-Dapaah and former President of the GBA, Moses Foh Amoaning for their support towards the funeral.



‘Cobra’ defeated Rafael DelValle of Puerto Rico on July 30, 1994 to win the WBO title in London before going ahead to win the Commonwealth, World Boxing Federation (WBF) Inter Continental Lightweight titles.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.