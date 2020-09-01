Sports News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Alfred Kotey: Burial of Ghanaian boxing great postponed to October 3

Alfred Kotey died in the United States

The burial of late boxing legend Alfred Kotey has been postponed to October 3, 2020, Graphic Sports reports.



The legendary boxer was supposed to be buried in the United States of America on Saturday August 29 but it has been rescheduled according to a son of the boxer.



The decision according to Derrick Kotey is due to the inability of the Ga-Adangbe Traditional Council of New York to secure the needed logistics for the burial.



With the new date, the Council is confident of delivering a befitting burial and funeral ceremony for the boxing icon.



“We have a new date and it was communicated to me over the weekend,” Mr Kotey said. “It was agreed to have it on October 3 after coronavirus considerations.



“The postponement was as a result of the inability to secure some logistics for the burial, especially due to COVID-19 restrictions,” he added.



The change of dates will not affect initial plans for Alfred Kotey with the Ghana Boxing Authority expected to hold simultaneous funeral at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Former President, Jerry John Rawlings who is an avid boxing follower is expected to grace the funeral with his presence.



Kotey has meanwhile been eulogized by former boxer Kofi Jantuah.



Jantuah said Kotey should be mentioned in the same bracket as Mayweather, Oscar de la Hoya and other boxing greats.





“He was just too stylish and talented. I sparred with him twice and I didn’t face any better opponent in the ring throughout my career in the sport,” Jantuah told the Daily Graphic.





“It was sad how his career ended because having been in the ring with legends like Floyd Mayweather Jnr and Oscar de la Hoya, Kotey was the best that I faced.”

