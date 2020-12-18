Sports News of Friday, 18 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Duncan to miss Fiorentina's Serie A game against Hellas Verona due to injury

Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has been ruled out of Fiorentina's Serie A game against Hellas Verona on Saturday.



The midfielder failed to recover in time for the matchday 13 clash.



Duncan has struggled with injuries this season and has only made four appearances in the ongoing campaign.



Manager Cesare Prandelli confirmed the 26-year-old will miss the match this weekend due after failing to pass a late fitness test.



"We have all recovered (Biraghi and Pulgar, ed.), Except Duncan who still has a muscle problem," he said.



Duncan joined Fiorentina in January from Sassuolo having previously played for Inter Milan, Livorno and Sampdoria.

