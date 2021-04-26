Alfred Duncan suffers racists' abuse on social media

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana and Cagliari midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has disclosed a “lack of training” is the reason behind the growing canker of racial abuse on Social Media.



Duncan, who was recently a victim of racial abuse on social media when he sought to celebrate his side’s victory over AS Roma, was appalled by what looks to be developing into a canker in the game of football.



With fans absent from the stadia, some unscrupulous have decided to take to social media to hurl abuse at players for reason best known to them.



According to Duncan who made a celebratory post on his Instagram account after his side’s spirited 3-2 victory, racial abuse on social media is all down to the wrong education given to people by their parents.



“The fault is not his but his parents … education is the keyword,” the midfielder stated.