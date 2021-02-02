You are here: HomeSports2021 02 02Article 1169395

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Alfred Duncan struck down by muscle injury

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan is set to be sidelined for some time after sustaining a muscle problem.

Duncan was forced to miss the Islanders’ 1-1 draw against his former side US Sassuolo over the weekend after picking a muscle injury just two days before the encounter.

The 27-year-old adds to the woes of the Sardinians as they are already without Nahitan Nandez and Marko Rog.

Duncan joined Cagliari on a loan deal with an option to buy during the just ended January transfer window.

He made two appearances for the club before the unfortunate injury setback.

