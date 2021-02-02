Alfred Duncan struck down by muscle injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan is set to be sidelined for some time after sustaining a muscle problem.
Duncan was forced to miss the Islanders’ 1-1 draw against his former side US Sassuolo over the weekend after picking a muscle injury just two days before the encounter.
The 27-year-old adds to the woes of the Sardinians as they are already without Nahitan Nandez and Marko Rog.
Duncan joined Cagliari on a loan deal with an option to buy during the just ended January transfer window.
He made two appearances for the club before the unfortunate injury setback.