Alfred Duncan shares encouraging message with Fiorentina fans after troubled season

Fiorentina midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has taken to social media to share an encouraging message with fans following the end of a troubled season.



The Italian football season finally came to an end last weekend. This is after lasting more 12 months, making it the longest season in the country's history.



The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It restarted in June without fans being allowed in the stadiums.



"We arrived at the end of a very demanding and strange season, but it taught us so much above all to be united not only in sport but also in life daily respecting everyone and educating your children the values of life! See you soon Florence," he wrote on Instagram.



Fiorentina endured a tough start to the campaign and were at a point battling relegation but manager Giussipe Iachini and his boys rallied back to end the season in a good form.



Duncan, who joined the club in January from Sassuolo, made 13 appearances for La Viola in the Serie A.





