Alfred Duncan scores first goal of 2022/2023 season as Fiorentina win big in Serie A

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Alfred Duncan scored his first goal of the season as Fiorentina thumped his former club Sampdoria 5-0 on Sunday in the Serie A.



The midfielder netted the club’s third goal after 66 minutes when Jovic provided an assist for Duncan to cut inside and again shoot with a deflection into the top corner from 12 yards.



Duncan played the entire duration of the match as La Viola continue their push for a spot in Europe.



Ten minutes later after his goal, Christian Kouame made it 4-0 with an angled drive, sent clear by Sofyan Amrabat’s slide-rule pass.



Aleksa Terzic made it five off the bench, running onto the loose ball as Jovic tried to turn – still making it a hat-trick of assists – to turn in from close range.