Soccer News of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Duncan scores first Fiorentina goal on final day of 2019/20 Serie A season

Ghanaian midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan scored his first goal in a Fiorentina shirt on Sunday as they thumped already-relegated SPAL 3-1 to conclude the Serie A season.



The Ghana international finished off a well-worked team move on the half hour mark to open the scoring.



Federico Chiesa spread the play from right to left for Alfred Duncan’s angled drive from a tight angle.



Duncan threatened a brace, his volley hard and low from the edge of the area, but also straight at Thiam.



He joined during the January transfer window from Sassuolo and made 13 appearances.





