Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Alfred Duncan's switch to Napoli difficult but not impossible

Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan

According to reports in the Italian media Florentina's Alfred Duncan could join Napoli in a swap deal.



Fiorentina are interested in Napoli's Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik the reports indicated and both clubs are planning on meeting to negotiate terms of the swap deal.



There are several indications Arkadiusz Milik may not be satisfied with the current development.



Arkadiusz Milik perceives an almost prohibitive salary for the Tuscan club. Fiorentina itself, before eventually signing Milik 26, has signed Patrick Cutrone on loan from Wolves.



However, this is swap deal is a difficult one, but things change quickly in the transfer market and there will be new developments before the window shuts.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.