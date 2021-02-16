Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Duncan returns to group training after recovering from injury

Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has made full recovery at Cagliari.



Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal with the option to purchase at the end of the season.



The 27-year-old had a superb start to life in Sardinia until he picked an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Genoa on matchday 19.



He consequently missed the 1-1 stalemate with former club Sassuolo and also the 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta over the weekend.



Duncan has however recovered from the setback, having joined his teammates in training ahead of their next Serie A-game.



Cagliari will host Torino at the Sardegna Arena on Friday.