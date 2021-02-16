You are here: HomeSports2021 02 16Article 1180783

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alfred Duncan returns to group training after recovering from injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has made full recovery at Cagliari.

Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal with the option to purchase at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old had a superb start to life in Sardinia until he picked an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Genoa on matchday 19.

He consequently missed the 1-1 stalemate with former club Sassuolo and also the 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta over the weekend.

Duncan has however recovered from the setback, having joined his teammates in training ahead of their next Serie A-game.

Cagliari will host Torino at the Sardegna Arena on Friday.

Join our Newsletter