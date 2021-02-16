Alfred Duncan returns to group training after recovering from injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has made full recovery at Cagliari.
Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal with the option to purchase at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old had a superb start to life in Sardinia until he picked an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Genoa on matchday 19.
He consequently missed the 1-1 stalemate with former club Sassuolo and also the 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta over the weekend.
Duncan has however recovered from the setback, having joined his teammates in training ahead of their next Serie A-game.
Cagliari will host Torino at the Sardegna Arena on Friday.