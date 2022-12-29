Alfred Duncan makes strong stance against racism in football

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan has opened up on racism in world football, saying the aim at discriminating black players must be fight against.



Racism against black players has become a global pandemic with FIFA struggling to get rid of the canker.



A number of Ghanaian players including Kevin Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have fallen victims of racism chants.



"My dream as a child was to arrive in a fascinating championship like Serie A while having fun like I did on the street with my friends. This allows me to meet new people, from different cultures who teach me many things.”



“Someone like me thinks often to racism. The fight against racism has a great meaning for me: we need to fight discrimination, even if it is difficult because in 2022 we are still here to talk about it.”



“I always try not to listen to what they tell me from the outside, it is a decision I made as a footballer, I only have to think about what I do on the pitch. Then we talk about it at the end of the game, otherwise I'll continue on my way".



Joseph Alfred Duncan currently plies his trade in the Italian Serie A for Fiorentina.