Alfred Duncan delivers two assists as Fiorentina hammer Frosinone in Italy

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan delivered an outstanding performance to help Fiorentina secure victory against Frosinone on Sunday.



The former Black Stars player lasted 73 minutes as his outfit cruised to an emphatic 5-1 win over their opponent in the week 24 of the Italian Serie A.



Duncan assisted two goals to propel his side to a resounding victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.



Italy international Andrea Belotti opened the floodgate for Fiorentina after just 16 minutes into the game before Jonathan Ikoné doubled the advantage three minutes later after he was set up by the Ghanaian.



Two minutes to halftime break, Lucas Martinez Quarta found the back of the net to make it 3-0 for the home team.



After the break, Nicolás González added his sides fourth goal in the match with Duncan grabbing his second assist in the encounter.



Luca Mazzitelli scored a beautiful free-kick to reduce the deficit for Frosinone in the 66th minute before Antonin Barak sealed victory for the host.