Alfred Duncan completes Cagliari move

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Italian Serie A side, Cagliari have announced the signing of Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan on loan with an option to purchase.



On Saturday, GHANASoccernet.com reported that the 27-year-old enforcer is on the verge of a switch to Cagliari after undergoing a successful medical examination in Rome on Friday.



Duncan put pen to paper on a loan deal with an option to sign permanently in the summer.



The Sardinians will purchase the Ghana international for €13 million from Fiorentina.



Eusebio Di Francisco’s men confirmed the signing of the former Sassuolo midfielder on their official website.



“Cagliari are delighted to announce the signing of Alfred Duncan from Fiorentina. The player joins the team on loan with an option to buy.”



This will be the second time Duncan is linking up with coach Francesco, having played under him at Sassuolo.



Duncan made 17 appearances in all competitions for Fiorentina, scoring one goal and providing one assist.



