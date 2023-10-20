Alfred Duncan and Jeffrey Schlupp can help ‘struggling’ Black Stars - Augustine Ahinful

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars player, Augustine Ahinful, believes Alfred Duncan and Jeffrey Schlupp can help turn the situation of the national team around.



The Black Stars have been struggling for results lately losing back to back international friendly games against Mexico and the United States in the October internationals.



Alfred Duncan has retired from the national team in 2022 citing years of feeling 'left aside' by past coaches.



On the other hand, Schlupp's situation has not been clear after he was controversial left out of the squad that played at the 2022 World Cup.



Ahinful points out that these decisions were shaped by circumstances under previous coaching regimes.



He suggests that Chris Hughton could potentially influence their return with the right assurances.



“Alfred Duncan retired before he felt a certain regime was not treating him well. Schlupp also left because of the World Cup. These things happened under a different era.



“Chris Hughton should let us know if he is interested in the two players or not because they can really help the team,” he said on Akoma FM.