Alexandre Djiku declares himself fit for club football after missing Ghana's friendlies against Mexico, US

After sitting out Ghana’s humiliating defeats to the United States of America and Mexico in the October international break, center-back Alexandre Djiku has declared himself fit for Fenerbahce ahead of their game against Hatayaspor on Sunday, October 22, 2023.



Djiku was part of a number of players who pulled out of the two friendly matches due to injuries sustained at their respective clubs. The list includes Daniel Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, and Osman Bukari.



However, two days after the friendly matches, Djiku has declared himself fit for his club’s assignment against Hatayaspor.



He is hopeful of featuring at the back for his club and helping them win the game.



“I had an injury, but I think I will be ready for the match. We made it 16 out of 16, but every match in this league is difficult, every team does their best.”



“Hatay is one of the undefeated teams. We want to continue the series by showing our own game. It will be a difficult match,” he told Tivibu Spor.



In the two matches played during the break, Ghana conceded six goals with four coming against the USA and Mexico recording two. Ghana disappointingly managed just two shots on target in both games.



The disappointing results have ignited calls for the axing of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton. Former Hearts of Oak player, Charles Taylor is leading the brigade to get Hughton fired ahead of the AFCON which will be held in Cameroon.



“Our hypocrisy will kill us. If it was Baba Rahman who produced the performance by Gideon Mensah in the game, everyone would be talking about it. We would be talking about it everywhere. We should stop that. We should stop implying negativity in every situation. We should see football as being for everyone and not for just some people.



“If the player isn’t good, let’s drop him. When Baba Rahman plays, we don’t give him the credit but no one is talking about Gideon Mensah’s performance. If we don’t stop the hypocrisy and continue to hold people’s personal interest against some players, we will continue to suffer,” he said.



"Chris Hughton is not a good coach. he won't take us anywhere," Taylor told Angel TV.



