Alexander Pato reacts to Kevin-Prince Boateng's baptism in Germany

Former Brazilian international, Alexander Pato has celebrated the profound personal transformation of ex-Ghanaian international footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng.



Boateng recently declared his embrace of Christianity and underwent baptism, sharing this significant milestone on Instagram. In his post, Boateng referenced Revelation 3:20, marking the beginning of a new spiritual chapter in his life.



He stated, "And It’s up to the US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life.” This declaration signifies a fresh spiritual journey in Boateng’s life.”



Responding to Boateng's declaration on Instagram, Pato, who was once his teammate at AC Milan, expressed his support, saying, “The best way my friend! ♥️”



Boateng's spiritual awakening comes after his retirement from professional football in August, marking the end of his nearly two-decade-long career.



In a reflective video addressing his career, Boateng acknowledged the challenges he faced and underscored the importance of hard work.



He remarked, “You become a criminal or you play football, so I chose to play football. I was always special from the first moment, and I knew it. I was my biggest rival all the time. There’s no one else who can be my rival. Because no one is like me, no one thinks like me, no one has emotions like me. It’s just me and myself. I had to learn that as well; talent is nothing without hard work.”



Boateng, who initially started in Hertha Berlin’s youth team, went on to represent top European clubs and also played for Ghana in two FIFA World Cups. His spiritual transformation represents a new chapter in his life beyond football.



