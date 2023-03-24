Alexander Djiku suffers injury in Angola game; a doubt for reverse fixture

Sports News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana centre-back, Alexander Djiku could miss the next Black Stars game against Angola next week.



The Racing Strasbourg defender started for Ghana on Thursday, March 23, for the match against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The game is the first being played between the national teams of the two countries in this international break.



In a game that ended in dramatic fashion, Alexander Djiku picked up an injury in the second half and had to be replaced by Joseph Aidoo.



The injury which looked quite serious could force the defender to miss the next Ghana match against Angola.



The reverse encounter is scheduled to be played on March 27, in Luanda.



Following the 1-0 win for the Black Stars today thanks to the solitary strike from Antoine Semenyo, Ghana is top of the Group E standings of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with 7 points.