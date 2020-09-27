Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alexander Djiku suffers fresh injury, his Ghana debut in doubt

Racing Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku

Racing Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has his maiden Ghana call-up in doubt after suffering an injury on Sunday.



The central defender was substituted in Strasbourg's 3-2 defeat to AS Monaco after picking a knock.



Djiku was replaced by Sanjin Prcic in the 61st minute putting his Black Stars debut in serious doubt.



The extent of his injury has not been discovered yet but from reports the Ghana newboy was in pain before his substitution.



The 26-year-old has been listed among a 23-man Ghana squad to face Mali in a international friendly on 9 October 2020 in Antalya, Turkey.



The France-born footballer has been invited by the West African country for the very first time.



Djiku is expected to be fit in the coming days to be able to join his new Ghana teammates for the friendly encounter next month.

