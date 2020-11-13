Soccer News of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alexander Djiku stand in solidarity with Mozambique after ISIS-linked attack

Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has shown solidarity with Mozambique amid the terrorist attack in the northern part of the country.



The Islamic State militants, by several accounts, struck the tiny farming community on a plateau in northern Mozambique during an initiation rite to induct teenage boys into manhood.



Armed with machetes, the attackers beheaded as many as 20 boys and men in the village of 24 de Marco, according to a local media report that was confirmed on Wednesday by ACLED, an American crisis monitoring group that maps the exploding insurgency in Mozambique.



The atrocity-in early November was just one episode in a brutal conflict unfolding in Cabo Delgado, a remote, resource-rich province of northern Mozambique. Insurgents who pledge allegiance to the Islamic State have grown dramatically in strength this year — seizing territory, capturing a port and stepping up brutal attacks on civilians that often involve beheadings.



The deepening humanitarian crisis has displaced at least 355,000 people according to the United Nations — up from 90,000 in January.



Djiku took to social media just hours of playing a key role in Ghana’s 2-0 victory against Sudan in Afcon qualifier to express his melancholy over the alarming report.



“Terrorism strikes everywhere and all the time. Support Mozambique and its people in the tragedy they are going through ????????????????

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.