Alexander Djiku scores as Fenerbahce secures 4-2 victory over Adana Demirspor

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku played a pivotal role in Fenerbahce's 4-2 win over Adana Demirspor in the Super Lig on Wednesday evening, contributing a crucial goal to the team's victory.



The match, held at the Ülker Stadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi, saw Fenerbahce extend their dominance over Adana Demirspor, with the head-to-head record now standing at 5 wins for Fenerbahce, 1 win for Adana Demirspor, and 2 draws.



Djiku, who started the game and played the full 90 minutes, opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a powerful right-footed shot from close range, following a corner.



However, Adana Demirspor responded in the 25th minute through Mario Balotelli, who levelled the score with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box.



The second half saw Fenerbahce regain control, with Edin Dzeko scoring in the 51st minute, followed by a stunning long-range effort from Dusan Tadic in the 70th minute.



Adana Demirspor's Yusuf Barasi reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, but Fenerbahce secured the win in the 85th minute when Serdar Dursun headed home from a Sebastian Szymanski cross.



Djiku has played 20 games, scored two goals, and assisted once in the Turkish Super Lig this season.