Alexander Djiku reacts after Strasbourg travel to beat Olympique Lyon

Sports News of Sunday, 15 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Defender Alexander Djiku has expressed excitement after Racing Club Strasbourg travelled to beat Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.



The relegation-threatened Strasbourg have had a good start the year as they gradually claw out of the drop zone.



Having battled for a point against second-place RC Lens in midweek, Strasbourg stunned Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.



"In the mind, we will believe in it until the end. Thank you to all the supporters," wrote Djiku on social media.



Two goals in the space of three minutes saw Strasbourg race into a two-goal lead after 30 minutes, with Jean Eudes-Aholou and Habib Diallo scoring for the visitors.



Former Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette pulled one back at the stroke of halftime from the spot for Lyon.



Djiku, who is in the final six months of his contract, will be hoping to help Strasbourg avoid the drop this season.



The 28-year-old is on the radar of several clubs including English sides Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.