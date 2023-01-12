Alexander Djiku provides assist to help Strasbourg draw 2-2 with Lens

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku was in action for Racing Strasbourg on Wednesday night and helped the team to draw 2-2 against RC Lens in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars center-back started for his club in the Round 18 encounter of the 2022/23 French Ligue 1 campaign.



On the matchday, Alexis Claude-Maurice opened the scoring for RC Lens when he scored in the 13th minute.



Unfortunately, the visitors could not hold on to the lead and had it leveled just two minutes later.



Sanjin Prcić equalized for Racing Strasbourg after Ghana defender Alexander Djiku provided the assist.



Three minutes later, Kévin Gameiro also got his name on the scoresheet to give Racing Strasbourg a 2-1 lead.



In the 33rd minute, a Lois Openda equalizer restored parity to the game. With no goal in the second half, the contest ended in a 2-2 stalemate.



Sadly, Ghana defender Alexander Djiku picked an injury in the 78th minute and had to be substituted.



His situation will be assessed on Thursday.



