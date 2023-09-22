Alexander Djiku proud of Fenerbache’s performance in win over FC Nordjaelland

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has reacted after helping Fenerbache to beat FC Nordjaelland in the Europa Conference League.



The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit secured a 3-1 home win over the Danish club on Thursday night.



After the game, the former Strasbourg captain took to social media to hail his teammates following victory over Nordjaelland at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Spor Kompleksi.



“Proud of this team and ???????????????????? ???????????? to our fans for the strength ???????????????? @fenerbahce @europacnfleague” he wrote on X



Fenerbache opened the scoring through Miguel Crespo after 24 minute before Michy Batshuayi doubled the advantage for the host six minutes later as they went to recess with a two goal lead.



In a spirited performance, the host sealed victory through Serdar Aziz, two minutes into the second half of the game.



The visitors pulled one back through Oliver Villadsen in the 55th minute as the game ended 3-1 in favour of Fenerbache.