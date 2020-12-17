Sports News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Alexander Djiku impress for Strasbourg in 2-0 win against Angers

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku dazzled with top performance on Wednesday evening to help Racing Strasbourg to defeat Angers 2-0 in the ongoing French Ligue 1 season.



The defender has had an explosive start to the new French top-flight league season and continues to shine whenever he is fit and is called to help his team.



Handed a centre-back role today, Alexander Djiku did not disappoint his manager but impressed with his top defensive displays to deny the forward line of Angers the chance of finding the back of the net.



In a game where he lasted the full 90 minutes, goals from Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque powered the away team to the 2-0 win over Angers.



Today’s appearance means that Alexander Djiku has made 11 appearances for Strasbourg this season. He has been pivotal at the back and expected to be key for his team throughout the remainder of the season.

