Alexander Djiku helps Fenerbahce win match on return from AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

After a disappointing run at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, Alexander Djiku has returned to club football with a bang, helping Fenerbahce to a 2-1 victory over Ankaragucu in the Super Lig.



The defender was thrown straight into action after arriving early from the tournament and excelled at the back, earning him the man of the match award.



Djiku, who scored a goal in Ghana's first game against Cape Verde, was one of the Black Stars' best players at the tournament. Despite Ghana's disappointing run, Djiku's performances caught the eye of many, and he was welcomed back to Fenerbahce with open arms.



The 29-year-old joined Fenerbahce in the summer and has since become a standout player for the club, making 21 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal. His impressive form has helped Fenerbahce remain top of the league, and they will be looking to continue their strong performance in the coming games.



Djiku took to social media to celebrate the win, expressing his gratitude to the fans for their support. "Back with a victory. Thank you for the support! Fenerbahce," he wrote.



