Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alexander Djiku happy to have made Ghana debut

Ghana international Alexander Djiku

French-born Ghanaian footballer Alexandre Djiku is happy to have made his debut for the Black Stars in Friday's international friendly against Mali.



The Black Stars were hammered 3-0 by their West African neighbours at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.



The Strasbourg defender was handed a starting berth in the game by Ghana coach Charles Akonnor in this friendly encounter.



Djiku who was shifted to the midfield in the game impressed with his performance on his debut for the national team.



"Honoured to be part of the #BlackStars for the first time & to play for the country of my origins.



Let’s go ! @ghanafaofficial", Doku posted on social media after the game.





Honoured to be part of the #BlackStars for the first time & to play for the country of my origins ????????

Let’s go ! @ghanafaofficial ??????????



???? @remi_maldo pic.twitter.com/ezGfLlEMzT — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) October 9, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.