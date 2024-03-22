Alexander Djiku drops out of Black Stars squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fenerbahce defender, Alexander Djiku, has pulled out of the Black Stars squad for the friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.



According to reports, the player asked to be excused and thus did not show up for the games which will be played in Morocco.



He has now become the fifth player to opt out of the squad for various reasons. The list includes Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams.



The Ghana Football Association is, however, yet to confirm Alexander Djiku's absence for the friendlies.



Currently, 23 out of the 26 invited players are available for selection for the friendly games



Ghana will play Nigeria today, March 22, 2024, before playing Uganda on Tuesday, March 26.



The game is set for 16:00GMT at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.





EE/EK