Sports News of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Alexander Djiku delighted with first Black Stars win

Alexander Djiku reacts after Qatar canceled Ghana's lead in the first half

Defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his delight after featuring for Ghana in the 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday afternoon.



The Racing Strasbourg defender earned his maiden call-up to play for the Black Stars last month when coach CK Akonnor named his 23-man squad for the friendly matches in this international break.



Last Friday, he played in midfield when Ghana, unfortunately, suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Eagles of Mali at the Emir Hotel Sports Complex.



Today, Alexander Djiku was in action when the Black Stars got a big 5-1 win over the Maroons of Qatar in a similar friendly match.



Taking to social media after the game, the centre-back said he is proud to have played his first 2 matches for the Ghana senior national team.



"Proud to have played my first two games with the #BlackStars! And very happy with this first victory", Djiku posted on his Twitter page.





Proud to have played my first two games with the #BlackStars ! ??????????

And very happy with this first victory ??????#Ghana #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/wB5lxYmacn — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) October 12, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.