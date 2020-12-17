Soccer News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Alexander Djiku delighted with Strasbourg's second consecutive away victory in Ligue 1

Strasbourg player, Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku is elated with Strasbourg's second away win in a row after victory at Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.



The 26-year-old center lasted the entire duration as Strasbourg defeated Angers at the Stade Jean-Boiun.



Djiku partnered Mohammed Simakan at the heart of defence as they kept another clean sheet in the league.



Strasbourg had to wait till the 77th minute to open the scoring through Habib Diallo.



Forward Ludovic Ajorque sealed victory late in injury time.



Djiku's compatriot Abdul Mahjeed Waris lasted 66 minutes in the game.





2e victoire consécutive hors de nos bases ????????

On continue la série !#SCORCSA pic.twitter.com/Ejh0ypcVhk — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) December 16, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.