Alexander Djiku congratulates teammates after Fenerbache’s victory over Spartak Trnava in ECL

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Alexander Djiku has congratulated his Fenerbache teammates for the victory over Spartak Trnava in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



The Black Stars defender made a substitute appearance when his outfit cruised to a 2-1 away win over the Slovakian outfit on Thursday night.



Djiku was introduced in the 63rd minute where he added some bite to the defense of Fenerbache as they snatched victory at the CITY ARENA – Štadión Antona Malatinského.



The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw, as both teams failed to hit the back of the net in the encounter.



“Better late than never! Congratulations to the whole team and the fans for making the trip” he wrote on X.



Fenerbache opened the scoring in the 70th minute through Joshua King before he sealed victory for the visitors in the 81st minute.



Ghanaian forward Kelvin Ofori pulled one back for the host as the ended 2-1 in favour of Fenerbache.