Alexander Djiku captain's Strasbourg against PSG after betting ban reversal

Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Alexander Djiku captained Strasbourg against PSG on Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes after his betting ban was overturned.



The 28-year-old and 76 other players and coaches were banned by the Professional Football League for their involvement in betting during the 2021/22 season.



The Black Stars center-back reportedly placed a bet of 20 Euros on a La Liga match with Real Madrid on July 20, 2020



"These offenses were committed even though, together, the LFP and the UNFP (the players' union) have carried out awareness or information campaigns with the clubs on a daily basis," wrote the LFP in a press release.



“The Commission recalls that the actors of the competitions organized by the FFF or the LFP (in particular the players, coaches, managers of professional football clubs) have a general ban on betting, online or in physical networks, on all football competitions, whether domestic or foreign,” the statement added.



He was given a game ban but Strasbourg appealed and the decision was overturned.



Djiku, was a member of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This season he has played 14 games, scored one goal, and assisted one.



Djiku could however not inspire his side to victory as they lost 2-1 to PSG.