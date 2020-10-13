Sports News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Alexander Djiku buzzing after excelling in second Ghana appearance

RC Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku is on cloud nine after making his second Ghana appearance in the victory against Qatar on Monday.



Djiku made his bow for the West African giants in the 3-0 loss against the Eagles of Mali last Friday.



The 26-year-old retained his place in the team for the friendly encounter against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.



The Strasbourg guardsman delivered with flying colours as the Black Stars walloped their opponents 5-1.



He hopped on social media to express his delight with his two matches.





Proud to have played my first two games with the #BlackStars ! ??????????

And very happy with this first victory ??????#Ghana #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/wB5lxYmacn — Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) October 12, 2020

