Alexander Djiku becomes first Black Stars player to apologize for AFCON humiliation

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Alexandre Djiku has issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the team’s embarrassing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations ongoing in Ivory Coast.



In his first social media activity after Ghana’s exit from the tournament was confirmed, the centre-back urged Ghanaians to have patience with the team.



Djiku expressed deep regret for how events unfolded in Ivory Coast and admitted that the pain and agony inflicted on Ghanaians cannot be lessened by his apology.



“Words will certainly not be enough to erase the disillusionment. We are disappointed and very sorry for our Ghanaian people that we have failed at this stage of the competition, but if you only knew how grateful we are to have been supported by you, our Ghanaian fans,” he said.



Coach Chris Hughton has become the first casualty of Ghana’s ousting from the 2023 AFCON with the GFA sacking him on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.



In the late hours of Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association issued a statement, announcing the axing of Chris Hughton and subsequent dissolution of the technical committee of the Black Stars.



"Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect," a Ghana Football Association (GFA) statement said., external "The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars. "The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."



In the match played on Monday, January 22, 2023, the Black Stars looked to be cruising into the last 16 thanks to two Jordan Ayew penalties, one in each half.



But Geny Catamo pulled one back from the spot on 91 minutes before Reinildo Mandava's header broke Ghana's hearts.



Mozambique finished bottom of Group B with Ghana finishing third with two points and a goal deficit.



Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde in the opening game before drawing 2-2 with both Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group games of the tournament.



