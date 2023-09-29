Alexander Djiku: I’m proud with my first goal for Fenerbahçe

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku says he is proud he has finally scored his first goal for his new club, Fenerbahçe SK.



The highly-rated defender started for his team on Thursday night and scored with a stunning volley to lead Fenerbahçe SK to hammer Istanbul Başakşehir with a big victory.



In a post on social media platform X after the game, Alexander Djiku said he is proud he got his first goal to help Fenerbahçe SK record another win in the Turkish Super Lig.



“Proud to have guided my team-mates to victory with my first goal. We continue our series,” Alexander Djiku said in a post on X.



Since debuting for Fenerbahçe SK, Alexander Djiku has excelled and become a key player in the defense of his team.



Today, the defender started in the heart of his team’s defense in the game against Istanbul Başakşehir FK.



Thanks to an own goal from Leonardo Duarte and a brace from Sebastian Szymanski, Fenerbahçe SK cruised to a big 4-0 win over Istanbul Başakşehir at the end of the 90 minutes.



