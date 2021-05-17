Alex Tettey pens emotional farewell message to Norwich City fans

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian-born Norway midfielder Alex Tettey has penned an emotional farewell message to fans of Norwich City after deciding to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer.



Tettey spent nine years with the Canaries helping them earn promotion three times. He played 262 times for the club since moving to England from Stade Rennes in France.



"Hello Canary fans. I am saying goodbye, but it is not a proper goodbye because I will always come back and watch Norwich City games," he started.



"Having lived here for nine years, Norfolk and the city of Norwich is my home. My second boy was born here and for that to happen is massive. It is a big compliment to the area and the people, and I wanted to say thank you for your support, thank you for accepting me and thank you for making me smile".



He continued: "I think the future is very, very bright for Norwich. I try to be modest when I explain how much things have changed since I joined the club in 2012, but the transformation has been massive. The facilities at the training ground and Carrow Road are fantastic, there are so many good young players coming through the academy and the club has a modern style of football that is being practised and played at every level.



"I have been lucky enough to see all of these changes and I know that plans are in place to improve the club further in the future."



"Next for me is moving to Norway, getting the kids into school and settling into a new house. From there the plan is to do my coaching badges. I have received lots of messages and phone calls from supporters wishing me well and thanking me for what I have done for Norwich City. I know this doesn’t happen to every footballer and it has been overwhelming to be honest.



"I want you to keep sharing and doing everything to help the guys next season. They will need your voice at Carrow Road when you are finally back inside the stadium."