Alex Kotey to lead GFA VAR project team after FIFA approval

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Ghana Football Association Video Assistant Referee project team has received the backing of FIFA to start the process of implementing the technology.



The team will be led by Referees Committee chief Alex Kotey as project leader.



Other members include Prosper Harrison-Addo, Eyram Dzikonu, Henry Asante Twum, Julius Enumah, Sena Akoto-Ampaw, and Jamil Maraby.



A statement by the FA reads, "World football governing body FIFA has approved the Project Team for the implantation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Ghana.



"The decision was announced during a meeting held on Monday, April 12, 2021, on modalities for the implementation of VAR in Ghana. In the meeting, the FIFA Technical Team approved a project team for Ghana, which is the second key step in the implementation process of the FIFA-approved VAR.



"A FIFA VAR Project Team include Project leader and officers with knowledge in Legal, Information Technology, Communication, Finance, Competition/Monitoring & Research, Club license and Security as well as Technical and Training areas.



The GFA VAR Project Team approved by FIFA is made up of:



Project leader - Alex Kotey



Legal - Prosper Harrison-Addo.



Finance- Eyram Dzikonu



Communications -Henry Asante Twum.



Research/Monitoring & Security- Julius Enumah.



Competitions & Organization - Sena Akoto-Ampaw.



Marketing & Publicity- Jamil Maraby



CAF Instructors:



Eddy Maillet - Director of Referees- CAF



Jerome Damon - FIFA/CAF VAR Instructor



Desire Doue - CAF VAR Instructor.



With the approval of the project team, a Kick-off meeting will commence in three weeks’ time to approve the timelines for all the various teams in the full implementation of the VAR in the 2022/2023 season.



As part of the kick-off meeting, the team will have the opportunity to select and appoint the VAR Technology Provider for the project in Ghana.



The Referee Department of the Ghana Football Association is working with their colleagues at FIFA for a smooth implementation and execution of the VAR in our domestic competitions.



The Video Assistant Referee is an assistant referee in association football who intervenes in decisions made by the referee and requests for an on-field review with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.



VAR was first written into the Laws of the Game by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) in 2018, following extensive training in a number of major competitions.



Currently, only few African countries, namely, Morocco, South Africa and Egypt use VAR in their domestic competitions.