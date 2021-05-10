Alex Aso picks up MOTM in Inter Allies victory over Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Inter Allies Midfielder Alex Aso was the star of the day as the Capelli boys cruised to victory over Elmina Sharks on Sunday afternoon.



Two goals from the spot from Samuel Armah and Andy Okpe were enough to hand the Capelli boys victory over the fearsome sharks.



Aso was a handful for the Sharks defense as his nimble feet and close control was too much to handle.



The winger was instrumental in both Inter Allies goals as he had managed to earn both penalties as the Sharks defense struggle to deal with his pace and skill.