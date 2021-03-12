Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Alex Asamoah joins Techiman Eleven Wonders

Veteran striker Alex Asamoah aka Makwekwe has joined Ghana Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders



The 35-year-old striker joins on a one year deal as the Bono East based club plot their way out of any potential relegation battle.



It will be Asamoah's second stint with Techiman Eleven Wonders after first joining the club in 2017 and leaving after two seasons.



Alex Asamoah last won the goal king with his former club Asante Kotoko in 2009 with 17 goals and also helped the club win the Ghana Premier League title.



The former Kotoko striker last played for Béninois outfit UPI-ONM FC but is now a free agent after leaving.



He has in the past played for Berekum Arsenal, AshantiGold SC, Asante Kotoko, ES Setif, Aduana Stars,Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso among others.



Techiman Eleven Wonders are currently sitting 14th on the Ghana Premier League log three points adrift the relegation zone.



