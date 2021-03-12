Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Alex Asamoah eyes Ghana Premier league goal king gong

Techiman Eleven Wonders forward, Alex Asamoah

Techiman Eleven Wonders forward Alex Asamoah has set his eyes on winning the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League goal king award despite his late arrival.



The former Asante Kotoko striker has signed a one-year contract with the Techiman based club in the ongoing transfer window and is expected to participate in the second half of the season.



Asamoah, 35, returns to the club a year after parting ways with them.



Having won the GPL goal king with Kotoko back in 2009, he is hoping to be in contention for the prize in the ongoing season.



“I’ve done it before, not only in Ghana and I still believe in myself that I will be in the Goal King race. Give me 10 chances and I will score 8” Alex Asamoah told OTEC FM



“The so-called old players (Yahaya Mohammed, Gladson Awako, Hans Kowfie, etc) are still playing well in our league which some lead the Goal King so I will continue what I normally do when the league resumes” He concluded.



