Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Albert Commey named Match Commissioner for Pillars - Jaraaf match

Albert Commey Aryeetey is Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO

Ghana’s Albert Commey Aryeetey has been appointed as Match Commissioner for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round 2nd leg game between Nigeria’s Kanu Pillars and ASC Diaraf from Senegal.



The Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO who has over 15 years’ experience in football administration has been handed his first continental assignment as a Match Commissioner.



The game is scheduled for Kaduna-Ahmadu Bello Stadium on Saturday, December 05, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.