Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Albert Commey and Takyi Arhin caught in a 'big lie' over CAS ruling claims?

Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Mr. Albert Commey

Albert Commey and Takyi Arhin have been caught in a gargantuan imagination after claiming that both the appellant and defendant in the case involving Wilfred Kweku Osei "Palmer" and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have been served with the Executive Summary of the verdict.



The claim by Commey, the current Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonders and his predecessor Takyi Arhin is turning out to be hoax following further probing by local journalists.



Checks by GHANAsoccernet with both the appellant and the defendant have revealed that no summary verdict has been delivered to the parties.



Indeed, there is no executive summary from the global tribunal to question the bold claims from both Albert Commey and Takyi Arhin.



"Both Palmer and GFA have received the summary of the verdict but it is up to Palmer who is the complainant to release the it to the public," Albert Commey claimed on Angel FM.



"I will not blame the GFA if they decide hold the verdict because they are not the complainant."



Given the massive public interest in the case, the claim by Commey and Arhin, who are staunch supporters of current GFA boss Kurt Okraku has surprised many.

