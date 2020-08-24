Sports News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Albert Bruce happy to sign two-year deal at Greek side Panachaiki FC

Former Ghana youth midfielder, Albert Bruce

Former Ghana youth midfielder, Albert Bruce, has finally joined Greek second-tier side Panachaiki FC.



The 26-year-old moved to Ergotelis on a two-year deal from fellow Greek side Panegialios GS during the 2017/18 season.



Despite having a year left on his contract, Bruce departed the Pancritio Stadium outfit in the aftermath of the just-ended season.



The midfielder quickly took to social media to say his goodbye to the club.



On Friday, the former Asante Kotoko midfielder inked a two-year deal with Greek second-tier Panachaiki FC in a deal worth to be around €150,000.



Bruce featured in 17 league matches last season for Ergotelis as they finished 7th on the Greek Super League 2 standings.

