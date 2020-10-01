Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier sign striker Bernard Arthur

Striker, Bernard Arthur

Striker Bernard Arthur has joined newly-promoted Albanian top-flight side FK Apolonia Fier on a free transfer.



He was available after leaving Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak this August.



Arthur will be playing for his foreign club after representing AS Aïn M'lila and Azam FC.



The former Liberty Professionals player terminated his contract with Hearts because of the lack of game time.



FK Apolonia are hoping to maintain their top-flight status at the end of the season and believe the lanky forward can help their course.

