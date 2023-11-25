Albanian side Egnatia pays tribute to late Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena after returning to action

Sports News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Albanian side, FK Egnatia have returned to action for the first time after the death of former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena.



The Ghana striker passed away on Saturday, November 11, during a football match in Albania.



The striker collapsed while in action for his club, FK Egnatia in their league match against KF Partizani in the Albanian Superliga.



He was rushed to the hospital but he did not make it.



After two weeks, his club FK Egnatia have returned to action to conclude the match against KF Partizani which had to be postponed after the incident.



Before the game continued today, the Albanian club made sure to pay tribute to Raphael Dwamena.



In addition to wearing t-shirts to pay respects to the late striker, a minute silence was also observed for Raphael Dwamena.



Raphael Dwamena passed away at the age of 28. His body has since arrived and Ghana as his family makes arrangements for his burial.