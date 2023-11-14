Albanian doctors open up on desperate attempts to rescue Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Doctors at the Kavaja Hospital in Albania have shared details of their frantic efforts to revive Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, who tragically collapsed during a league game and passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



Raphael Dwamena who collapsed during the league match was in critical condition when he was sent to the hospital, showing no signs or signs of breathing.



Despite attempts by doctors to revive him with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, he was pronounced dead at 2:10 pm local time.



One of the doctors explained, “The patient came to the Kavaja hospital in the ‘black code,' that is, he had exitus (the medical term for death), without vital parameters, without tension, without breathing, without cardiac activity. There was no activity in the EKG.”



The doctors disclosed that the exact cause of the late Ghanaian player's death remains unknown, stating, “We talk about what happened in Kavaja hospital, for the rest it is someone else. We didn't make it! That we were sorry too, that we have reeds and all, but these are it.”



The doctors commended the swift response of the medical team and the ambulance service for arriving at the hospital on time



Despite their efforts, Raphael Dwamena's death proved irreversible, leading to the transfer of his body to the regional hospital of Durrës for further examination.



Raphael Dwamena who had stints with with European clubs like FC Zurich, Levante, and Real Zaragoza, faced challenges related to his heart condition, preventing a move to English club Brighton in 2017.



His untimely passing has left the football community mourning over his loss.



