Alaves and Hannover 96 agree terms to Patrick Twumasi transfer

Ghanaian winger, Patrick Twumasi

According to reports, German outfit, Hannover 96 have reached an agreement with Spanish outfit, Deportivo Alaves, for the transfer of Ghanaian winger, Patrick Twumasi.



It was reported that Turkish Clubs Hatayspor and Denizlispor were in the race for his signature. Also, VFB Stuttgart, a fellow German side, were keen on the player but Hannover have won the race for him.



The 26-year-old had a very successful loan spell at Gaziantep FK which impressed Hannover enough to make the jump for him. He played in Gaziantep from January 2020. The club reportedly wanted to sign him permanently but he gave them a negative reply.



It is expected that he will have medicals at Hannover in the next few days.

