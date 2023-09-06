Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal: Dan Kwaku Yeboah mocks Afriyie Akoto

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Sports presenter Dan Kwaku Yeboah has mocked NPP's flagbearer hopeful Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto following Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen's withdrawal from the race.



The ace sports presenter sarcastically suggested that Afriyie Akoto bows out of the race, claiming that Kyeremanten, who has three times Akoto's vote, during the special delegate election, has stepped down.



"Even Alan has resigned but Afriyie Akoto (is still there). Looking at the numbers they had, he(Alan) had times three. The 36 unless you multiply it by three before he will get (what Alan got)," he said on Peace FM.



While speaking in a local palance and expressing his thoughts through proverbial statements, he suggested that Afriyie Akotoko does the right thing to avoid disgrace.



He further stated that Afriyie Akotoko's willingness to contest in the party's flagbearer election in November is to console himself.



"There are certain things, you do just to console yourself."



In the special delegate elections that took place in August 2023, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia topped the polls amassing 629 votes. Kennedy Agyapong came second with 132 votes whilst Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto shared the third and fourth position with 95 and 36 votes respectively.



Alan in a statement released on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, announced his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.





