Al Sadd terminate Andre Ayew's contract

Qatari side, Al-Sadd SC have terminated Black Stars captain Andre Ayew's contract after reaching a mutual agreement.



The club announced the termination via a tweet on Sunday, January 29, 2023.



"Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with Andre Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent," the stated in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



Andre Ayew joined the Qatari side in 2021 on a free transfer after his contract at Swansea run out.



The former West Ham United man has been involved in 5 goals (4 goals, 1 assist) in 9 games this season.



In his almost two-year stay at Al Sadd, Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 games in all competitions.



He won two trophies during his spell in Qatar: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22 and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.



At the moment, the next destination for the 33-year-old is unkown.



