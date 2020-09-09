Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Al Kharaitiyat close to signing Hearts of Oak forward Kofi Kordzi

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi

According to a Qatari publication, Accra Hearts of Oak attacker, Kofi Kordzi is close to joining Al Kharaitiyat FC in the Qatar Stars League for the 2020/2021 campaign.



Kordzi has attracted a lot of interest after his outstanding display in the Ghana Premier League last season.



The budding talent is expected to arrive in Doha, the capital of Qatar in the coming days to complete his move.



Kordzi scored 6 goals in 14 appearances for the Phobians before the Ghanaian top-flight was terminated due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Muaither Sports Club previously presented an offer to Accra Hearts of Oak for the striker but the two teams failed to reach an agreement.



Muaither plays in the Qatari Second Division.

